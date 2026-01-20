Former Google boss CRASHES OUT when confronted over censorship in Davos

Article by Rebel News staff

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt launched into a tirade after being questioned by Rebel News' Avi Yemini and Ezra Levant at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Schmidt, who served as Google's top executive from 2001 to 2011, shouted "My God!" and accused Rebel News of harassment as Ezra and Avi tried to get answers about his role in Google's censorship efforts.

"Don't you think you have an obligation to talk to the public?" Ezra asked the former tech boss. "No I do not, and I certainly don't have an obligation to talk to you," Schmidt replied.

"You were the boss of Google who brought in a wave of censorship, particularly targeting conservatives and Trump supporters," Ezra said to Schmidt.

"Really? Really? Wow! How amazing, how guilty I am, according to you!" the former tech executive replied, appearing to become agitated.

"Does it make you really angry in real life to have to face people?" Avi asked Schmidt. "Face you? No, not at all!" yelled the former Google boss.

"You seem super triggered," Avi continued. "Super triggered because you won't leave me alone, it's called harassment," Schmidt replied.

The former tech executive proceeded to retreat into one of the pavilions on the streets of Davos after being questioned by Avi and Ezra.

Follow along with all of our coverage from Davos and support our independent journalism at www.WEFReports.com.