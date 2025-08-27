'He's worse': Poilievre slams Carney over out of control immigration

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Pierre Poilievre calling out Mark Carney for continuing the Liberals' mass immigration policies.

Taking to social media on Monday, the Conservative leader criticized Carney for allowing unrestrained immigration to continue under his watch despite pledging to get it under control.

"Mark Carney promised to fix it, but these results show he’s worse," wrote Poilievre.

"He supports the same out-of-control Liberal immigration policies that delivered a triple-header crisis in housing, health care, and youth unemployment," he continued.

A Canada First immigration and refugee system should only invite the right people in the right numbers so our jobs, healthcare and housing can catch up. Instead, the Liberals’ radical open-borders policies broke Canada’s immigration system and made all these problems worse, which… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) August 25, 2025

Poilievre pointed out that despite the Liberal government previously announcing caps on the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and International Mobility Program, they have already vastly exceeded them.

The Conservative leader laid out the numbers: "Temporary Foreign Workers: Promised Cap 82,000; Issued 105,000 so far - International Mobility Program: Promised Cap 285,000; Admitted 302,000 in first six months."

Poilievre also noted that Canada's asylum system under the Liberals is in shambles, with a 2,920% increase in the backlog since 2015.

The Liberals have faced mounting criticism from Conservatives over mass immigration as social services and infrastructure continue to be strained across Canada after over a decade of Liberal governance.