'Horrible precedent' set by 'vindictive' CFIA ostrich slaughter, says Mario Zelaya

In the wake of the slaughter of their ostrich flock by the CFIA, the farmers of Universal Ostrich Farms feel they have no choice but to use their story to fight back against government overreach.

“These empty pens, they're going to change the world,” said Katie Pasitney. “The world is watching, and the world is going to continue to watch. This is going to change the world.”

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by political commentator and entrepreneur Mario Zelaya and independent journalist David Krayden to discuss the aftermath of the cull.

Mario Zelaya weighed in to bring an outsider’s perspective on the situation.

“And I think an average Canadian will view it from a lens of, okay, so these birds were sick almost a year ago. Why was there no testing done? Why did all these birds have to be slaughtered like they were, you know, sick a year ago?” said Mario. “I think that's a horrible, horrible precedent going forward.”

He went on: “This, to me, is something that I think is a bit more vindictive in nature. And it just smells really bad. And… as an average Canadian looking on from the outside, it's very, very odd.”