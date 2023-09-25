'Kamahl was right,' political commentator backs singer's indigenous funding claim

Australian singer Kamahl has hit back at 'biased' TV hosts as political commentators have come out in support to back claims made during his recent appearance on The Project.

The Malaysian-born icon's remarks led to a fiery exchange with host Hamish Macdonald, with the host electing to fact-check Kamahl live on air.

During the TV segment, Kamahl repeatedly asserted:

"At the moment, it's $40 billion a year, $40 billion dollars a year to the Indigenous people," prompting Macdonald to question the source of his figures.

Kamahl’s live-on-air backflip is by far the best moment in The Project’s history.



Brilliant.

pic.twitter.com/j1P7PrzqyN — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 24, 2023

Kamahl defended his statement, stating that he had received the information from a source.

However, Macdonald cited a contrary claim and fact-checked Kamahl's assertion, stating that the National Indigenous Australians agency's total budget for 2022-23 was only $4.5 billion.

In the aftermath of the interview, Kamahl claimed he didn't receive a fair hearing from The Project hosts, asserting their bias as "Yes voters."

Political commentator Peta Credlin backed Kamahl's claims, citing the 2017 Indigenous Expenditure Report from the Productivity Commission, which estimated a total direct government expenditure on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians of approximately $33.4 billion in 2015-2016, with additional spending on specific Indigenous programs, including the $4.5 billion by the National Indigenous Australians Agency, bringing the total closer to $40 billion when adjusted for inflation.