Legal challenge of COVID travel mandate proceeds in court

A federal court ruling says a lawsuit challenging the Liberal government’s vaccine mandates can proceed to trial. Earlier legal challenges were dismissed as moot.

Plaintiffs Karl Harrison and Shaun Rickard, both of whom are businessmen, sought judicial review in December 2021. After years of litigation, parts of their constitutional challenge remain whereas others do not.

The travel vaccine mandate prevented an estimated 5.2 million unvaccinated Canadians from freely travelling by air, rail, or boat.

EXCLUSIVE: Transport Canada's top policy expert said it was a conscious decision to deny travellers compassionate exemptions to vaccine mandates.



MORE: https://t.co/BPn3q5fAzh pic.twitter.com/6kP3bDUZvM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 15, 2022

On Friday, Associate Judge Trent Horne allowed Rickard to argue his section 6 rights had been violated while both plaintiffs will similarly argue their section 15 rights were violated, reported the Epoch Times.

“While the chances of having vaccination status recognized as an analogous ground for the purposes of section 15 may be remote in light of the current jurisprudence, I am not satisfied that such an argument is bound to fail if the plaintiffs allege that vaccination would constitute an unacceptable cost to their personal identity, or would tear asunder immutable or even deeply held beliefs,” wrote Horne.

Harrison is a Canadian citizen, whereas Rickard is a permanent resident of 30 years from Britain; therefore, section 6 rights do not apply. Meanwhile, counsel representing the plaintiffs says an appeal is underway of the Court’s decision to strike claims under Sections 7 and 12.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau says he didn't "force" anyone to get vaccinated. While that might be technically true, watch his numerous attempts at vaccine coercion.



Help us: https://t.co/Qxrj9gZfgapic.twitter.com/c3GH7MfIou — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 26, 2023

The duo's first legal challenge stems from former action taken by former Newfoundland premier Brian Peckford and People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier. It was declared moot in October 2022, given the travel mandate was suspended that June.

In November 2023, Rickard and Harrison sought $1 million in damages against the federal government in civil court, reported True North. It sought damages under four sections of the Charter, of which two will proceed to trial.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court declined to hear Peckford’s and Bernier’s case in August 2024.

Pierre Poilievre puts forward a bill to ban vaccine mandates across the entire federal employment sector.



Making Canada the most free country, he says, "includes bodily autonomy — the freedom to decide what people put in their own bodies."https://t.co/QRmdeFz1IY pic.twitter.com/W2I0dYv6Gk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 25, 2023

The Department of Transportation defended the mandate. “The Government of Canada’s position is that the vaccination mandate is consistent with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as well as Canada’s obligations in the area of human rights,” spokesperson Flavio Nienow said in an emailed statement to the Epoch Times.

The plaintiffs are also taking into account that a new Conservative government could take a different view of their case. “A federal election will take place in 2025 and a new government may likely take a diﬀerent view of these legal proceedings.”

Former Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and then-Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos have long-claimed the mandates reduced public exposure to COVID-19, contrary to government data. The mandate had a limited impact on viral transmission concerning the Omicron variant, affecting Canadians regardless of vaccine status.

PETITION: No More Shots! 49,957 signatures Goal: 75,000 signatures Please sign our petition to demand that Canada’s Minister of Health, Mark Holland, take the mRNA COVID-19 shots off of the market immediately, following the revelation that Health Canada has confirmed the presence of at least one previously undisclosed plasmid, a residual DNA sequence. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)