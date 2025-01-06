'Nothing has changed': Poilievre responds after Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader

Pierre Poilievre took aim at the Liberal Party in a video posted to social media following Justin Trudeau's statement that he is resigning as party leader and will be proroguing Parliament until March 24.

Holding no punches, the Conservative leader slammed Liberal MPs for supporting Trudeau's unchecked immigration policies, soft-on-crime approach to justice, and inflationary carbon tax.

Poilievre warned Canadians that despite Trudeau's departure, another Liberal who supports his policies is likely to step in and attempt to continue what Trudeau started.

"Every Liberal MP and Leadership contender supported EVERYTHING Trudeau did for 9 years, and now they want to trick voters by swapping in another Liberal face to keep ripping off Canadians for another 4 years, just like Justin," Poilievre wrote on X.

Poilievre accused Liberal MPs of pressuring Trudeau to resign strictly because of his plummeting popularity, not because they disagree with his policies or what he has done to Canada.

"Have they had a change of heart? Is it because they feel guilty that they doubled housing costs, hiked taxes, unleashed crime, broke immigration, forced a quarter of the population into poverty?" said Poilievre.

"No. They continued supporting Trudeau when he did all of those things. No, their only objection is that he is no longer popular enough to win an election and keep them in power."

According to recent polling from Abacus Data, the Conservatives hold more than a 20-point lead over the Liberals among federal voters.

Since Trudeau announced that he's proroguing Parliament until March 24—essentially halting all parliamentary business—he will remain as prime minister until at least that time as the Liberal Party selects its new leader.

Trudeau has faced increasing pressure from inside his party to step down following the abrupt resignation of his former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland in December of 2024.