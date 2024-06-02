‘Progressive’ Melbourne councillor called out over Jew-hating posts

A Melbourne councillor who claims his stance is against Zionism and not Jewish people, has come under scrutiny for his social media activity after he sent an 'insulting' letter to a local resident who voiced concerns about antisemitism.

A local Jewish mother raised concerns about safety amid growing antisemitism in her community, only to be met with accusations of lying and misunderstanding from James Conlan.

The Merri-bek councillor dismissed her fears, suggesting she reconsider what made her feel unsafe, and claimed that anti-Israel protests do not threaten anyone’s safety.

Conlan's X account regularly retweets Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, a notorious antisemite based in Copenhagen. Loupis, who boasts over 880,000 followers on X, has been investigated by the Danish Medical Association’s Ethics Board for her online conduct that perpetuates Jew-hatred.

Councillor @JamesMConlan, who has a rainbow and pronouns in his bio (because he's so tolerant), told a Jewish ratepayer to stop lying when she raised concerns about the rise in Jew-hatred in her “progressive” neighbourhood of Brunswick.



The left is full of racist scum. pic.twitter.com/vbh3GunjvV — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 2, 2024

The mother, who remains anonymous due to safety fears, described the email as aggressive and dismissive.

“Each time I leave home I am on high alert. Sydney Rd has been filled with posters supporting various Pro-Palestinian rallies," she said. "I’ve had to take down our mezuzah and enhance home security.”

Council Watch president Dean Hurlston criticised Conlan, stating councillors are not entitled to disregard others' feelings. He called for Conlan to apologise or resign. Conlan defended his email, asserting he supports liberation for all and dismissed allegations that anti-Israel rallies call for Jewish extermination as 'lies' despite genocidal chants like 'From the River to the Sea' being commonplace at these events.

Members of the Jewish community recently met with Merri-bek mayor Adam Pulford and chief executive Cathy Henderson to express concerns but were told the council’s position on Gaza was firm.

CONCERNED RESIDENT'S LETTER:

I am writing to you as a very concerned resident about the Palestinian flag flying outside our council office and the anti-Israel motion on November 8.

I implore you to hear the experience of myself as someone Jewish living in our council area and what the experience has been like since the October 7 massacres in Israel.

My family has lived In this area since the 1850s. There was a vibrant Jewish community here and we are some of the remnants of that community.

My family has felt very safe in this area until recently. This directly coincides with the massacre in Israel on October 7 2023, and Israeli military response since then.

The frequent extremely hostile pro Palestinian rallies calling for the elimination of Israel and all Jews, are a physical presence of extreme views. These denigrate Israel and threaten democracy while openly supporting Hamas and this frightens me.

Each time I leave home I am on high alert. Sydney Rd has been filled with posters supporting various Pro Palestinian rallies targeting schoolchildren, teachers and health care workers. There are boycott Israel stickers appearing on many places and street signs, as well as

anti Israel graffiti. While driving I have had behind me a car flying a full size Palestinian flag and felt so frightened I found it hard to concentrate on driving.

I no longer wear my Star of David, you see this makes me visibly Jewish and I have my two year old son as well as myself to protect. At our home in Brunswick East I have taken down our mezuzah on our front door and I’m scrambling to try to get better

security fittings for my home.

This is how life has become for me and other Jews and Israelis who live in Merri-bek.

It is not only Jewish and Israeli residents who are traumatised and frightened by this behaviour, but many Christian Arabs have also faced Islamist Terror and feel threaten and scared.

I know first hand that the choice by the council to fly the Palestinian flag has frightened and disturbed many in our community.

These divisive actions by the council disturbingly weaken the respectful social cohesion of various minorities fitting into Australia and adopting Australian values of tolerance and equality.

These actions also promote conflict and give the go ahead for hostile intimidation tactics that could easily turn deadly. In short, they have the capacity to incite violence.

In the media we have seen our once safe and welcoming streets turn into vast seas of protesters chanting for the elimination of Jews while flying the Palestinian flag while promoting Hamas in our beautiful democratic country.

With respect, the role of a city council is to focus on local governance and community needs, whilst keeping its constituents safe.

In the notes regarding the outcome of the meeting November 8 they open with ‘At the November 8 Council meeting a motion was put forward to confirm Council’s position on the current conflict in Gaza.’

Why would a local council need to have a position on Gaza? The purview of foreign affairs is a federal matter and local councils making such absurd and ill informed statements only emboldens the most radical haters in our society to keep pushing boundaries and that

threats and intimidation are acceptable strategies here.

According to the Local Government Act 2020 (Section 28), Councils have a duty to ensure local community members feel safe and connected. Council motions that weigh in on complex religious and political foreign conflicts risk creating division and fail to represent the diverse views of the local community the council purportedly serves.

Please, I implore you to support a motion to reconsider these divisive choices our council has made.

Thank you for your attention.

Cr JAMES CONLAN'S RESPONSE: