Public Health Agency cancels social media snooping contract

'In preparation for increased vaccination education, promotion, and outreach, The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is requiring the services of a consultant to analyze the vaccine related conversations on social media and PHAC social media initiative and campaign performance,' said the original PHAC posting.

Public Health Agency cancels social media snooping contract
prima91 - stock.adobe.com
Remove Ads

The tender for a contractor to monitor Canadians' online conversations for "Vaccination Confidence," first posted on December 22, was killed this week after public outcry.

The original PHAC posting says:

In preparation for increased vaccination education, promotion, and outreach, The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is requiring the services of a consultant to analyze the vaccine related conversations on social media and PHAC social media initiative and campaign performance.

The consultant will analyze vaccine-related conversations, and their participants, on Twitter and social media channels, including Reddit, Blogs, Forums, and News, spanning up to three years of historical data.

The consultant will analyze PHAC’s social media initiative and campaign performance, including content engagements and the campaign’s influence on vaccine-related conversation.

Previously, the Public Health Agency of Canada conducted a data scoop of 33 million cell phone devices without users' knowledge to surveil location and GPS information. The information was used to monitor Canadians' proximity to each other and their visits to places like hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Canada Social Media vaccines Public Health Agency of Canada news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.