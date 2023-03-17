Public Health Agency cancels social media snooping contract

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

The tender for a contractor to monitor Canadians' online conversations for "Vaccination Confidence," first posted on December 22, was killed this week after public outcry.

Two businesses have shown an interest in the PHAC contract to collect social media data to help with targeting of the vax hesitant: Digby Motorcycles and a "PsyOp" shop. Worth a read. 🤣 https://t.co/qncRwYjjNy https://t.co/0LQNlP74ia pic.twitter.com/GJYyT3vc28

The original PHAC posting says:

In preparation for increased vaccination education, promotion, and outreach, The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is requiring the services of a consultant to analyze the vaccine related conversations on social media and PHAC social media initiative and campaign performance.

The consultant will analyze vaccine-related conversations, and their participants, on Twitter and social media channels, including Reddit, Blogs, Forums, and News, spanning up to three years of historical data.

The consultant will analyze PHAC’s social media initiative and campaign performance, including content engagements and the campaign’s influence on vaccine-related conversation.