'Remigration is indispensable': French political leader Eric Zemmour speaks out
Leader of the 'Reconquête' party Eric Zemmour spoke with Rebel News about some of the most pressing challenges facing France and the West.
I’ve just returned from central London, where hundreds of thousands gathered at a massive rally led by British activist Tommy Robinson. The event drew a slate of high-profile figures—including Elon Musk (via video), Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, and campaigner Sammy Woodhouse—all sounding the alarm on the future of Western democracies.
One of the most striking appearances came from French political firebrand Eric Zemmour, leader of the 'Reconquête' party. Speaking with passion and urgency, Zemmour addressed the British crowd and despite his tight schedule, allowed me some time for some questions.
“I came to support the English people who are rising,” he told me. “I bring them the affectionate support of the French people, and I hope the French will do the same.”
For Zemmour, the battle is not just political but civilizational. “The greatest crisis is what I call 'le grand replacement'—the replacement of the native French people … by a population from the south, mostly Muslim, who do not assimilate and impose their own customs and laws.”
He didn’t hold back on domestic challenges either: “France is being crushed by layered crises—economic, political, cultural. An obese state, a social system that gives too much—especially to foreigners who don’t work.”
Zemmour, who faces frequent legal challenges in France, said, “Freedom of speech is just an empty phrase now. I’m attacked in court nearly every month.”
As for solutions, he was blunt: “The only thing that can change anything is a new presidential election. Macron must resign. That’s the only way.”
On immigration, Zemmour said he supports mass 'remigration', pointing to U.S. policy under Trump: “From January to June 2025, America reduced its foreign population by 1.5 million. That’s what I propose for France. I’m the only one.”
Whether you agree with him or not, Zemmour’s message is clear, defiant, and resonates with many.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.
