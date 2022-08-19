Ron DeSantis Announces Arrest of Individuals Engaging in Voter Fraud

E-transfer (Canada):

Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, August 18, where he announced that he was following investigations by the Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), where 20 individuals are being arrested by FDLE for breaking Florida’s elections laws.

All 20 of these individuals were disqualified from voting after they were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense, but they chose to vote anyway, and now they have all been charged with voter fraud — a third-degree felony punishable by up to a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison. The governor also informed of voter fraud consisting of illegal aliens that were casting votes.

Additionally, Governor DeSantis directed the Department of State to communicate to county Supervisors of Elections with instructions on records they must preserve until additional reviews and investigations are complete.

The Governor said: