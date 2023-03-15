'SNAP HER UP LATER' Calgary cops plot to grab anti-drag protester

ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt! BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

Officers with the Calgary Police Service can be overheard hatching a scheme to grab a demonstrator against a new anti-protesting law.

"At least we can deal with it. If we don't have anyone to grab her, I guess somebody can always go snap her up later," the police officers say.

Caught on video: police officers plot to arrest peaceful demonstrator against Calgary's radical new anti-protesting bylaw.



"Go snap her up later."



Full story at https://t.co/1PcnCtDwQn. pic.twitter.com/Y0zSSBhHZu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023

The incident occurred at the same protest where Derek Reimer, pastor at Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries, was arrested for violating his bail conditions.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested again, this time for breaching his bail conditions following his previous arrest for protesting an all-ages drag event.



MORE: https://t.co/moyAzDGk2a pic.twitter.com/3nOuctvtTw — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023

Pastor Derek was previously arrested on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance after heckling an all-ages drag event at Calgary's Seton Library two weeks ago.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.



MORE: https://t.co/Ip0OEo5udq



Support his legal fight at https://t.co/zc7g2IcjLX! pic.twitter.com/585EZTFIb5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023

Derek was slapped with bail conditions which prohibit him from interacting with anyone from the LGBT community, ultimately requiring him to know someone's sexual preferences before interacting with them.

The case of Pastor Derek Reimer was once again heard in court for another bail review on the morning of Tuesday, March 14.



Earlier today Pastor Derek was arrested again.



FULL REPORT by @_angelica_toy: https://t.co/NhLQu2RPzi — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 15, 2023

In response to ongoing public protests against all-ages drag show events, Calgary's mayor and council passed a bylaw Tuesday night which bans "specified protests" with penalties up to $10,000 in fines and up to a year in jail.

FREE EPISODE: Calgary’s city hall continues to ban protests — but only conservative protests. Who will stop them?



MORE from @EzraLevant: https://t.co/CzpzDpIDQv



Please donate here to help out: https://t.co/Aemeo5Afjl pic.twitter.com/S0oOsgoTcu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023

To support Pastor Derek Reimer by making a tax-deductible donation to his official legal fund, please visit www.SavePastorDerek.com.