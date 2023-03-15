'SNAP HER UP LATER' Calgary cops plot to grab anti-drag protester
Police officers caught on tape discussing a plan to 'grab' an anti-drag protester at a demonstration against a new anti-protesting law.
Officers with the Calgary Police Service can be overheard hatching a scheme to grab a demonstrator against a new anti-protesting law.
"At least we can deal with it. If we don't have anyone to grab her, I guess somebody can always go snap her up later," the police officers say.
Caught on video: police officers plot to arrest peaceful demonstrator against Calgary's radical new anti-protesting bylaw.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023
The incident occurred at the same protest where Derek Reimer, pastor at Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries, was arrested for violating his bail conditions.
BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested again, this time for breaching his bail conditions following his previous arrest for protesting an all-ages drag event.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023
Pastor Derek was previously arrested on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance after heckling an all-ages drag event at Calgary's Seton Library two weeks ago.
BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023
Derek was slapped with bail conditions which prohibit him from interacting with anyone from the LGBT community, ultimately requiring him to know someone's sexual preferences before interacting with them.
The case of Pastor Derek Reimer was once again heard in court for another bail review on the morning of Tuesday, March 14.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 15, 2023
Earlier today Pastor Derek was arrested again.
In response to ongoing public protests against all-ages drag show events, Calgary's mayor and council passed a bylaw Tuesday night which bans "specified protests" with penalties up to $10,000 in fines and up to a year in jail.
FREE EPISODE: Calgary’s city hall continues to ban protests — but only conservative protests. Who will stop them?— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023
