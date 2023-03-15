'SNAP HER UP LATER' Calgary cops plot to grab anti-drag protester

Police officers caught on tape discussing a plan to 'grab' an anti-drag protester at a demonstration against a new anti-protesting law.

Officers with the Calgary Police Service can be overheard hatching a scheme to grab a demonstrator against a new anti-protesting law.

"At least we can deal with it. If we don't have anyone to grab her, I guess somebody can always go snap her up later," the police officers say.

The incident occurred at the same protest where Derek Reimer, pastor at Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries, was arrested for violating his bail conditions.

Pastor Derek was previously arrested on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance after heckling an all-ages drag event at Calgary's Seton Library two weeks ago.

Derek was slapped with bail conditions which prohibit him from interacting with anyone from the LGBT community, ultimately requiring him to know someone's sexual preferences before interacting with them.

In response to ongoing public protests against all-ages drag show events, Calgary's mayor and council passed a bylaw Tuesday night which bans "specified protests" with penalties up to $10,000 in fines and up to a year in jail.

To support Pastor Derek Reimer by making a tax-deductible donation to his official legal fund, please visit www.SavePastorDerek.com.

