'Thank you Israel': Iranian-Canadians flood Toronto streets in show of unity

On Sunday, April 26, thousands gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate in Toronto for an “Appreciation Rally” for Israel from Iranians. The rally was organized as a thank you to Israel for their role in aiding in the takedown of the Islamic Republic occupying Iran. Grateful Iranians and their allies showed up to chant thanks to “Bibi” Netanyahu and President Donald Trump for attacking the occupying force in Iran.

Organizers and volunteers hand out Israeli flags in front of the Israeli Consulate in Toronto for the Appreciation Rally organized by grateful Iranians. 🇮🇷 🇮🇱 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/PuQrGhnYmZ — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) April 26, 2026

The steps of the consulate were made into a stage for speakers. Rally organizers expressed gratitude to Israel, and politicians showed solidarity with the Iranian community in their fight for freedom. The crowd then marched from Bloor St. to Queen’s Park.

The crowd erupted in chants for “King Reza Pahlavi!” as a call for the return of the late Shah’s son to Iran. Iranians are overwhelmingly united in their support of Reza Pahlavi as their leader once the regime falls. Chants for Trump to “stay the course” echoed through downtown streets as Iranian, Israeli, Canadian, and American flags waved alongside banners of Reza Pahlavi’s image.

Appreciation Rally - Iran Has Made Its Choice.



Israeli Consulate, Toronto, April 26. 🇮🇷 🇮🇱 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/cZfiBoXVmr — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) April 28, 2026

Not all were impressed with the crowd, though. When I was interviewing two young Iranian women who were deeply grateful to Israel, an older woman walked by and began swearing at them in Persian. One of the women began filming and following her. I followed the verbal altercation and attempted to get in front of the woman to film her face.

When she saw that I was filming, she immediately struck my camera, sending it flying, and then struck my hand holding my microphone again. There were police all around, but the officer who approached us was extremely reluctant to do anything, even though the entire incident was captured on video. He got on his bicycle and caught up to the woman who attacked us, but then told us to go away. He did not want the footage or the witnesses’ or victim’s information. We had a rally to attend, so, as the officer asked, we left.

Full video: Islamic Republic supporter in a Burberry jacket assaulting me for filming.



Toronto, April 26. pic.twitter.com/CCt8uynGnc — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) April 28, 2026

Once the rally reached Queen’s Park, speeches recommenced, followed by musical performances, including the singing of the Canadian, Iranian, and Israeli national anthems. The rally concluded with a remix of Trump saying, “Ayatollah Khamenei is dead,” and Iranians, Jews, and Canadian allies all danced together in a show of unity and celebration.

Queen’s Park, Toronto, was filled with Iranian, Israeli and Canadian flags today. 🇮🇷 🇮🇱 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/LNfil3iK9q — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) April 26, 2026

Toronto’s two-tier policing was on full display once more. I don’t know what came of the Burberry-jacket-wearing regime supporter, but I can assume she won’t face justice or discipline based on the officer’s reluctance to act. Still, we see open supporters of terrorist regimes and organizations on full display weekly in Toronto—a stark contrast to the patriotism and hope that filled the streets on Sunday.