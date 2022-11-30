Remember when you would go into a restaurant and you could take off your mask when you were sitting down, but if you stood up, you had to put your mask on because the virus knew if you were standing or sitting, same thing on an airplane, you had to wear your mask, except for if you were having peanuts or coffee or water, then the virus knew not to attack you.

Well, that same sort of fuzzy thinking is for global warming science. Here's what I mean. Global warming is such a menace. Carbon dioxide is so dangerous that we have to tax you at the gas pump. But and this is the science part here, we have to tax you a different amount in Quebec than if you're in another province, say, Alberta.

It's like those funny COVID rules. Carbon dioxide is different in Quebec, you know, and it reacts differently to different tax rates, if you think I'm kidding. Well, our new guest, our next guest has a press release on this subject that explains the math, not the so-called science. I'm talking about my friend Franco Terrazzano with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Franco Terrazzano said:

Well, you don't need to be a scientist to know that carbon taxes don't work. And look, here is the latest proof that Trudeau's carbon tax was all about politics, not about the environment. So here's what we found. Starting next year, every single province but one will have to pay Trudeau's higher carbon tax rate. And who is which province is the one province that won't be paying as high of a carbon tax rate? You guessed it. It's Quebec.

