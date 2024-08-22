Trudeau’s new ‘independent’ senator donated to Liberals 221 times

LinkedIn

Issues remain over the appointment of "independent" senators by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose latest appointee is a frequent Liberal Party donor.

On Saturday, Trudeau named Tracy Muggli to the Senate in Saskatchewan, her home province. Muggli, a long-time social worker and healthcare professional, works at St Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon as its executive director.

Between 2006 and 2020, Muggli donated 221 times to the Liberal Party, her riding association, and Liberal leadership contestants, reported True North. They amounted to $18,832.07 in total.

Muggli even ran as a Liberal candidate in the 2015 and 2019 federal elections but placed a distant third place in Saskatoon—Grasswood. She supported the firearm ban and carbon tax, among other party policies.

And here’s Trudeau’s new “Independent” senator for Saskatchewan:

-Two-time Team Trudeau MP candidate;

-Elections Cda public database shows her 227 (!) Liberal Party donations, dating back to 2006.



Just another day in Trudeau’s Fake “Independent” Senate. https://t.co/q2xAA4TAfL — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) August 17, 2024

The Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointment suggested her appointment. The body, which Trudeau created, recommends "independent" and qualified Canadians for the Senate.

However, it harbours a history of being dominated by Liberal candidates and donors, who prioritize Liberal supporters to the Upper House.

Among other party supporters to receive a Senate appointment, include Bernadette Clement, Hassan Yussuff, Michèle Audette, Amina Gerba, and Joan Kingston. Rodger Cuzner, a former Liberal minister, also received a nod to the Red Chamber.

The Trudeau government appointed party donors Gerald Glavine and Sandra Kelly to the board in 2021.

Muggli’s first donations, made in July 2006, include $200 to Liberal Party HQ and $100 to Martha Hall, a then-Liberal leadership candidate. She donated $1,856 to Hall’s unsuccessful bids in 2007 and 2013.

The Senate appointee's most recent donation, in September 2020, was $25 to her local riding association, totalling $225 for that year.

The immediate focus seems to be on Charles Adler.



For those who don’t know, Tracy Muggli was the Liberal candidate in Saskatoon-Grasswood in 2015 and has made over 200 donations to the LPC.https://t.co/lZ0NP91Mrf https://t.co/YHFjA86K5W pic.twitter.com/zX6JmwsO0N — Dean Aucoin (@Dean_Aucoin) August 17, 2024

Sebastian Skamski, a Conservative Party spokesperson, did not mince words about Trudeau appointing senators who are independent in name only.

"Justin Trudeau lied to Canadians and said he would make the Senate independent and non-partisan but the reality is that nearly every person he has appointed is in fact a Liberal Senator," Skamski told True North.

"The appointment of … Tracy Muggli, Team Trudeau Liberal candidate and prolific Liberal Party donor, proves that Trudeau is appointing his Liberal friends to defend his disastrous policies."

Skamski contends a Conservative government would appoint senators who support axing the carbon tax and eliminating crime.