'Very irresponsible': National Firearms Association VP blasts mainstream media coverage of Montreal shooter

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Blair Hagen from the National Firearms Association spoke out against mainstream media outlets using the recent Montreal shooting as a tool to push political narratives.

While the shooter's manifesto contained a multitude of references to former left-wing dictators like Mao and Stalin — along with lengthy rants filled with explicit antisemitism, anti-Zionist rhetoric, and communist ideology — mainstream media outlets appeared to focus almost exclusively on his hatred of women.

"Very shortly afterwards, and of course the killer's manifesto became public fairly quickly, mainstream media outlets chose to go with a certain narrative, and it's one we're pretty familiar with," Hagen said.

"That was the elements of misogyny, the hatred of women, that were part of that manifesto. But it was very, very stark that they were obviously ignoring the other parts. That manifesto was a toxic soup of really harmful ideologies and attitudes, and the fact that mainstream media and certain special interest groups would choose to ignore that to advance their own narratives certainly struck us as very, very irresponsible and something we wanted to speak out on," he continued.

Read the manifesto:

The suspected gunman has been identified as 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield of Lethbridge, Alberta, a philosophy student at the University of Lethbridge.

On Monday, June 22, Hatfield opened fire with an SKS semi-automatic rifle outside the Aylo headquarters — the parent company of Pornhub — in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

He killed Montreal police Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, and a 68-year-old civilian Michel (Michael) Mizrahi, also died at the scene. A second officer was critically injured. Hatfield was shot and killed by police at the scene.

The University of Lethbridge stated after the shooting that it is fully cooperating with law enforcement's ongoing investigation.