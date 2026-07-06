Allegations of flag theft at Wetaskiwin parade spark RCMP complaint, Elections Alberta report

A registered third-party advertiser supporting Alberta independence says it has filed complaints with both the RCMP and Elections Alberta after alleging volunteers with Thomas Lukaszuk's Forever Canadian campaign took Alberta flags and other referendum campaign materials from children during the Wetaskiwin Canada Day parade.

United Alberta Flags (UAF), a registered referendum third-party advertiser supporting Alberta independence, alleges volunteers with the Forever Canadian campaign were seen taking Alberta flags that had been handed out to families along the parade route. The organization says it has since filed complaints with the RCMP, Elections Alberta and plans to submit a formal complaint to Alberta's Chief Electoral Officer, Gordon McClure.

Sad state of affairs when flags and referendum campaign materials are taken away from kids by Forever Canadian representatives at a city parade.@ForCanMVMT and @LukaszukAB, will you return @United_AB_Flags materials? https://t.co/yaKqJLuHiY — John Tomkinson (@johnwtomkinson) July 6, 2026

According to the press release, UAF leader John Tomkinson and chief financial officer Kimberly Green greeted members of the Forever Canadian group before the parade in what the organization described as a friendly and respectful exchange. The release says Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin MLA Rick Wilson witnessed the interaction.

UAF says community members later contacted the organization, alleging members of the Forever Canadian float, including Wetaskiwin city councillor Wayne Nielson, had been seen collecting Alberta flags that had been distributed to children and spectators. The organization alleges Nielsen denied the accusation when questioned on July 3, stating the group had never taken the flags.

The group says additional video later surfaced showing Forever Canadian participants carrying Alberta flags during the parade that they did not have before it began. UAF alleges the flags matched the custom flags it had distributed earlier along the parade route. A still image from the video is included in the release, and UAF links to a YouTube video showing the parade.

The organization further alleges the Wetaskiwin RCMP opened a file but declined to pursue the matter. According to the release, an officer told UAF that the complaint was unlikely to proceed because police resources were focused on more serious criminal matters.

United Alberta Flags says it is asking only for the return of the flags and other campaign materials so they can be redistributed to the children and families who originally received them. The group also announced it will host a replacement flag giveaway at Jubilee Park in Wetaskiwin on July 9 after alleging the RCMP declined to investigate.

In the release, Tomkinson said the organization hopes those responsible will return the materials and argued that election laws should be enforced equally, regardless of political affiliation.

Rebel News has not independently verified the allegations. A response from Thomas Lukaszuk, Forever Canadian, Wayne Nielson, the Wetaskiwin RCMP and Elections Alberta was not included with the press release.