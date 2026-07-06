WATCH: Tamara Lich recaps U.S. ambassador's Independence Day celebration

Tamara spoke briefly with the ambassador, taking the opportunity to thank him for his support — and the support of Americans — during the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

Tamara Lich
  |   July 06, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Saturday, I was invited to the official residence of the American ambassador to Canada to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

What a change from how I was treated in Ottawa during the trucker convoy — arrested, jailed and prosecuted just for peacefully protesting against the Liberal government. None of it would have happened without you.

I'm still under house arrest. The only way I’m allowed to travel is to clear every trip in advance with my probation officer. But because Rebel News hired me as a journalist and community ambassador — something your donations to The Tamara Project made possible — I was granted a work exemption to attend the 250th Independence Day celebrations in Ottawa alongside the other Rebels.

I even had a few minutes to speak with the ambassador himself, and to thank him personally for the support he and so many Americans showed during the Freedom Convoy. That conversation meant a great deal to me.

Getting out of the house, standing among people who genuinely believe in freedom, and pushing back a little against the craziness we're all living through, reminded me why I keep doing this, restrictions and all.

And, frankly, the cherry on top of this excursion for me was the Liberal meltdown that ensued on Twitter when certain mainstream news pundits found out that I was invited and they weren’t!

None of it happens without the people who chipped in to make my work at Rebel News real. You gave me the ability to keep working, keep travelling, and keep telling these stories. If you can, please consider chipping in again to help keep this work going.

HELP FUND THE TAMARA PROJECT!

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Tamara Lich is under house arrest — so how did we just hire her at Rebel News?

Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy, was sentenced to a year under house arrest.

She's only allowed to leave her home for medical appointments and church, and a few hours a week to buy groceries. She's not allowed to go out for dinner or visit friends or even go for a walk.

But there is another exception: she can leave her home for work.

So, with the guidance of Tamara's lawyer, Rebel News has offered Tamara a formal job as our new Community Ambassador. We sent the job offer to Tamara's probation officer, and walked her through it, line by line — including the parts about Tamara travelling. And to our relief, the probation officer approved it!

Tamara is going to go to events representing Rebel News, she'll write a new book and do a book tour too. And the most important part of Tamara's job will be our upcoming campus tour, where Tamara will go town by town, talking to young people about freedom and hope.

She is such a good role model and such a positive person, we truly think she'll help us win the battle of ideas with young people.

Unfortunately, Canada has seen increasing violence, too, including from Antifa thugs and pro-Hamas extremists. Just last week, a conservative professor, Frances Widdowson, was mobbed by left-wing extremists at the University of Victoria, and police did nothing to protect her. We simply can't have that happen to our Tamara.

So we've promised Tamara that we will protect her.

We will have professional security guards with her when she goes out in public to do journalism.

And when she goes on campus, we'll have at least four guards assigned just to protect her personally, and more to secure the larger venue.

It's outrageous that police and campus security won't protect conservatives. No other journalists or activists in Canada have to hire private security guards to keep them safe. At Rebel News, it's actually one of our largest expenses. It's unfair, but that's the world we live in.

Will you help me keep Tamara safe on her speaking tour?

Please help us fund the security costs for Tamara Lich's travel as our new community ambassador. Let's help Tamara and help keep her safe, too.

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Tamara Lich

After becoming a central figure in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, Tamara Lich emerged as one of the most recognizable voices challenging Canada's pandemic response. As the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, Lich found herself at the centre of a national debate over civil liberties and government power. She is also the author of the bestselling book Hold The Line: My Story From The Heart of The Freedom Convoy. Now reporting for Rebel News, she covers politics, government actions, and grassroots movements across Canada.

https://www.theconvoybook.com/

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-07-06 19:26:55 -0400 Flag
    We conservatives must stand up for our rights. Socialists are antidemocratic and will continue to fight the will of the people.