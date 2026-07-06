WATCH: Tamara Lich recaps U.S. ambassador's Independence Day celebration

On Saturday, I was invited to the official residence of the American ambassador to Canada to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

What a change from how I was treated in Ottawa during the trucker convoy — arrested, jailed and prosecuted just for peacefully protesting against the Liberal government. None of it would have happened without you.

I'm still under house arrest. The only way I’m allowed to travel is to clear every trip in advance with my probation officer. But because Rebel News hired me as a journalist and community ambassador — something your donations to The Tamara Project made possible — I was granted a work exemption to attend the 250th Independence Day celebrations in Ottawa alongside the other Rebels.

I even had a few minutes to speak with the ambassador himself, and to thank him personally for the support he and so many Americans showed during the Freedom Convoy. That conversation meant a great deal to me.

Getting out of the house, standing among people who genuinely believe in freedom, and pushing back a little against the craziness we're all living through, reminded me why I keep doing this, restrictions and all.

And, frankly, the cherry on top of this excursion for me was the Liberal meltdown that ensued on Twitter when certain mainstream news pundits found out that I was invited and they weren’t!

None of it happens without the people who chipped in to make my work at Rebel News real. You gave me the ability to keep working, keep travelling, and keep telling these stories. If you can, please consider chipping in again to help keep this work going.