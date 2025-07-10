'We will put you in your lane': Minister targets 'crazy, woke' municipal spending

Last year, Calgary experienced a massive infrastructure failure that crippled the city's treated water distribution system. But at least the city helped pay for the $2.25 million 'Spirit of Water' public art display.

Sydney Fizzard
  July 10, 2025

On Monday at the Premier's Stampede Breakfast, Rebel News spoke with Alberta's Minister of Municipal Affairs Dan Williams, and Calgary Ward 13 Councillor Dan McLean.

"We will put you in your lane," Minister Williams said, standing resolute against what he described as "crazy, woke" city spending.

Notably, last year Calgary experienced a massive infrastructure failure that crippled the city's treated water distribution system. A feeder main burst, causing the city to begin enforcing water lockdowns. Small businesses requiring water use and industries like irrigation were banned from doing so and fined for disobeying. Watering outdoor plants, including food bearing ones, was prohibited. Citizens were even guided to reduce the freqeuency of showering, clothes washing, and toilet flushing.

At least the city helped pay for the $2.25 million "Spirit of Water" public art display. They even spent $65 thousand so the public could "phone the river" and hear its "rushing, gurgling and babbling voice on the other end of the line."

Taxpayer dollars hard at work.

"Can we just get the water pipes working?" Councillor McLean asked, agreeing the focus should be on infrastructure.

As part of the Communities First municipal party, McLean hopes to see change following Calgary's mayoral election in October. "You don't need all this money if you're going to start funding a phone line to a river," he said.

McLean vows budgetary reviews and reducing taxes are top of mind.

