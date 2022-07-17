WATCH: Police arrive to break up Dutch farmer blockade of major highway

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Rebel News Store Purchase your 'Farmer Rebellion' shirt from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

Another day, another blockade in the Netherlands, where supporters of the farmers are out in protest of the radical green agenda that Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government is trying to impose on the agricultural sector.

DRONE: Aerial view of farmers in Almelo, Netherlands protesting environmental policies on nitrogen emission. https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 pic.twitter.com/PJyMCECVuD — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 13, 2022

We have been on the ground in the Netherlands for over 10 days to show the other side of the story of the farmers and the people who are supporting them. They feel that the only way to get their message across is to cause disruption. Surprisingly, the average people who are caught up in the disruption are in overwhelming support.

Last night in Marum we interviewed more farmers to get their honest views on what they think will be the future of the Netherlands.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWCWret pic.twitter.com/VS1SWGuQmu — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 13, 2022

Every time we ask, "if the farmers' demands are not met by the government, what do you think happens next?" — the answer is always the same, from protesters and farmers alike. "Civil war."

Keep up to date with all of Rebel News' coverage of the Dutch Farmer Rebellion at FarmerRebellion.com.