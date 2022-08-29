Abolish the police? Student agenda for Montreal college students goes woke
The college claims to have no say in the production of the agenda since it is managed by the student association.
A woke movement has been growing worldwide in recent years, especially around universities and schools. The number of people concerned with the movement has been growing due to the fact that it affects children and teenagers.
The start of the school year at Collège de Maisonneuve in Montreal caused controversy due to an article published in the student agenda. The article in question was entitled Abolish the police, explaining how a society without police would work, and would be beneficial. Furthermore, at the same institution, policing programs are offered.
I felt like it was important for students to say what they think about this article, since it is their college.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.