Bood Aboriginal 'elder' CELEBRATED Charlie Kirk assassination

The Aboriginal activist who faced boos during a “welcome to country” at Melbourne’s ANZAC Day dawn service is under renewed scrutiny over past remarks celebrating the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Mark Brown had previously posted on LinkedIn following Kirk’s death in September 2025, when the 31-year-old was shot dead at a university event in Utah. In one post, Brown wrote: “Charlie Kirk deserved the fate he brought on himself. When you spend your life fueling division, spreading lies, and tearing down communities, it is only a matter of time before that same poison turns back on you. His downfall isn’t tragedy – it’s justice catching up with him.”

He added: “The irony is that the hate he spread became the weight that dragged him down.”

In a separate post, Brown stated: “Charlie Kirk feeds on lies and his supporters gorge themselves on hate. They don’t show up for freedom – they show up to worship fear. Every time they chant his name, they spit in the face of justice. Every time they wave a flag, they wrap it around prejudice.”

“Let’s be clear: standing with Charlie Kirk means standing against truth, against humanity, against everything decent. His legacy and his supporters’ legacy will be the same – ignorance dressed up as patriotism, a movement already rotting from the inside.”

The controversy resurfaced after Brown was booed throughout his appearance at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance. He delivered his address wearing a hoodie, cap and fur shawl, with the hoodie from his personal merchandise store's 'ANZAC Day' line, displaying the slogan “always was, always will be aboriginal land”.

The backlash comes amid broader concerns about commercialisation at the Shrine. A deal with Peter Rowland Group has introduced corporate functions at the site, alongside events such as themed parties and business gatherings, further fuelling discontent among veterans who argue the legacy of the Anzacs is being diminished.