Abraham Lincoln bust and Gettysburg Address removed from Cornell University library

Abraham Lincoln is canceled. Following complaints from someone at Cornell University, both the bust of the Great Emancipator and a plaque of the Gettysburg Address were removed from the college’s library.

“Someone complained, and it was gone,” said Cornell biology professor Randy Wayne in a statement to the College Fix, explaining why he believed the bust was removed.

Both the bust and the plaque of the president’s historic 1863 address, in which Lincoln addressed the American public four months after the Civil War, were placed in Kroch Library as a part of the college’s Division of Rare and Manuscript Collections.

According to Prof. Wayne, he noticed that the display had been removed a few weeks ago and asked staff about its whereabouts. He was informed that the bust and plaque were removed following a complaint, but was not given any further details.

Digging into the story, Fox News Digital was informed by Cornell that the display was a “temporary exhibit” installed to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address in 2013.

“President Lincoln’s bust was part of a temporary exhibit on the 150th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address. The bust was on display in the Rare and Manuscript Collections from 2013 to 2021,” said Rebecca Valli, director of media relations at Cornell University.

“Cornell proudly possesses one of five known copies of the Gettysburg Address in Lincoln’s hand. The original is safely sequestered, with a digital facsimile on permanent display. Additionally, five electronic Lincoln exhibitions are available for 24/7 viewing online,” she added.

The College Fix reported:

He asked the librarians about it, and they had no details to provide, except to say it was removed after some sort of complaint, he said. It’s been replaced with, “well, nothing,” Wayne said. The walls are white, according to photos Wayne took for The Fix. … The president’s office and Cornell media affairs has also not responded to repeated emailed requests over the last week from The College Fix, as well as a phone call Monday, regarding the whereabouts of the Gettysburg Address plaque and Lincoln bust, and why they were removed.

The removal of Lincoln’s visage wouldn’t be the first time that the president was removed from an institution. In the wake of 2020’s social justice iconoclasm to tear down America’s historical foundations, Lincoln and other historical figures have had their statues and monuments removed from public spaces.

Earlier this year, the American Museum of Natural History in New York City removed the statue of Teddy Roosevelt following complaints over his depiction on a horse flanked by two American Indians.