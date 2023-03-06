Actor Marlon Wayans slams cancel culture in new interview

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans weighed in on the advent of cancel culture in a recent interview, claiming that society has become “too damn sensitive.”

In an appearance on “CBS Mornings,” Wayans argued that social media has replaced comedy and laughter, and people are more concerned with giving their opinions on world problems.

“People are too damn sensitive. This society has replaced laughs and comedy with social media and worries. Like we are so anxious about everything ‘cuz all we do is look at world problems and give our opinions,” he said, Fox News reported.

Wayans also expressed concern about artificial intelligence and how social media algorithms are being used to influence the conversation, warning that society is losing some of its humanity by spending too much time glued to their screens.

“We're not just enjoying each other anymore,” he said. “We have to learn to laugh at each other. Life is about laughter.”

He warned that stress and anxiety are “messing up” younger generations and urged everyone to be less sensitive.

The comedian's comments come amid a growing cultural push to eliminate films, books and other entertainment that may be deemed politically incorrect. Wayans called the state of comedy “sad” in a separate interview with Buzzfeed, arguing that society has lost the ability to laugh.

He expressed his frustration with executives and others who are too scared to take risks and defend the art form. Despite these challenges, Wayans remains committed to his craft, saying that if a joke is going to get him canceled, "thank you for doing me that favor."

Wayans, who is guest hosting “The Daily Show” this week, expressed concern about his humor getting the show “canceled.” Despite this, he remains steadfast in his approach to comedy, saying, “I'm still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them.”

Other actors and entertainers have also spoken out against cancel culture in recent months, pushing back against attempts to censor or eliminate works that may be deemed inappropriate or offensive.

The debate over cancel culture continues to rage, with some arguing that it is necessary to hold individuals and institutions accountable for their actions, while others believe that it stifles free speech and artistic expression.