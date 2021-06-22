Adam Skelly addresses claims he was operating without business licence
- By Rebel News
- |
- June 22, 2021
In this short clip from an extended interview, Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly addresses the claims that he was operating his business without a licence, and was potentially violating health codes while doing so.
Skelly explains his side of the story, and says the issue has more to do with outdated city laws than with him neglecting his obligations as a business owner.
And, just to be clear, Skelly also shows off his certification from passing the city's health inspection, and shares an anecdote from one inspector who told him that his restaurant was one of the cleanest he's ever seen.
