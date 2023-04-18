WATCH: Addressing CORE issues key to solving Alice Springs' crimewave

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando shared their experiences exploring the reality of Alice Springs, a community frequently misrepresented in the media.

The pair take an in-depth look at the town's struggles with youth delinquency and crime, revealing that the main issue lies in addressing the root causes, rather than focusing on racial tensions.

They found that regardless of race or background, residents in Alice Springs expressed concern over the lack of parental control and guidance for the town's youth.

The visit revealed that the real problem is not race but rather the challenging conditions that many young people face in Alice Springs, including subpar living conditions in government housing and a lack of extracurricular activities.

These factors, coupled with the influence of American gang culture, have led to an increase in crime and a general disregard for the law among the town's youth.

Yemini and Fernando observed that many children would rather be out on the streets or in shopping centers than at home, where they often face violent and unsafe living conditions.

Addressing the town's alcohol ban, which only applies on certain days and during limited hours, Yemini and Fernando acknowledged its potential as a short-term solution but stressed the need for a more comprehensive approach. They called for a focus on uplifting communities by addressing core issues such as family stability, opportunities, and personal development.

The pair criticised media coverage that often frames the situation in Alice Springs as an issue of racial injustice, instead emphasising the importance of providing adequate resources and support for all community members. By addressing the root causes of delinquency, Yemini and Fernando argue that it is possible to create a safer and more prosperous community for everyone in Alice Springs.

They urged leaders and media to shift their focus away from racial tensions and towards addressing the more fundamental issues affecting the town's youth, such as the need for better living conditions, increased opportunities, and a stable family environment.