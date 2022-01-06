TRAUMATIZED: After arrest, police continue to target pastor's wife, kids

By Ezra Levant Donate Now Ordinary Canadians are being fined extortionate amounts for going outside while the prime minister visits cottage country. Can you help us fight this unreasonable infringement on our civil liberties? 5750 Donors

Recently, we caught up with Pastor Tobias Tissen, while he was attending Pastor Artur Pawlowski's church, The Cave of Adullam. Both pastors have been targeted by the state for their peaceful non-compliance in regards to public health measures, and although they've already been arrested, spent time behind bars and been issued conditions for release, the intimidation from the state continues.

October 19, 2021, update (2/2):

He is currently being held at the Winnipeg Remand Center. The team at JCCF is working hard to find a resolution.

This is all the information we have at the moment. Stay tuned; we will be posting updates as they become available. — Tobias Tissen (@TissenTobias) October 19, 2021

The Canadian Nazi strike again! Arrest of Pastor Artur Pawlowski his brother Dawid Pawlowski! January 1, 2022 pic.twitter.com/WtTODlfZSn — Artur Pawlowski (@ArturPawlowski1) January 3, 2022

As Tobias recently mentioned on social media, local authorities are now targeting his family.

(1/2)

My wife and children were pulled over tonight on their way to the caroling event and they asked if I was in the car. Since I wasn't there the delayed my wife and came up with two bogus fines of not having the registration present and an outdated address on the driver's. pic.twitter.com/fRgcDTHAnB — Tobias Tissen (@TissenTobias) December 25, 2021

(2/2)

CAN I PLEASE MAKE THE RCMP UNDERSTAND THAT I NEED YOU TO STOP TRAUMATIZING MY FAMILY. They still haven't recovered from my arrest.

If the police need something they have my phone number call me and if I don't pick up leave a message.

LEAVE MY FAMILY ALONE. — Tobias Tissen (@TissenTobias) December 25, 2021

In this report, we find out exactly what happened when Pastor Tobias' family was pulled over, and the trauma they're still recovering from, following his previous arrest.

As well, we hear Pastor Artur Pawlowski's take on these new tickets. It's worth noting that at one point, Artur alludes to the fact that Tobias was the first pastor in Canada to be hunted in this way — a remarkable feat, and a horrid indication of what our politicians have become.

This type of intimidation from the state has been a common theme for those showing reluctance to abide by so-called “public health” orders.

Thankfully, we'll be helping Tobias with these tickets.

https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1474634426403467266

If you want to donate to his legal defence, visit FightTheFines.com. There, through a partnership with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity, any donation made will qualify for a charitable tax receipt.