Albanese government 'late to the party' on Iran domestic terror threat

The government has come under fire for only now moving to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.

The Albanese government is facing criticism from the Coalition for being “late to the party” in announcing it will move to formally list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Tuesday that Australia’s intelligence services had obtained “credible evidence” linking the IRGC to antisemitic attacks on Australian soil, including the arson attack on Melbourne’s Adass Israel Synagogue. He said Australia would expel Iran’s ambassador, recall its diplomatic staff from Tehran, and legislate to ban the IRGC.

Coalition figures have pointed out they pushed for the IRGC to be listed during the last parliament, but the government resisted at the time.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, however, insisted the new intelligence fundamentally changed the situation.

“This is an attack on our soil, and it's something which warranted the strongest diplomatic action, which is exactly what we've taken,” Burke said.

Burke argued that critics “underestimate the extent to which a new line was crossed”. He said, “I think anyone who pretends that we're in the same situation with what we now know as we were, or as the Australian people were, a week ago, is missing the fundamental difference; that you face when you have an attack on your own soil.”

He added: “Nobody should view this as an attack on a venue or an attack on the Jewish community. This is an attack on Australia, and it needs to be treated that way.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi lashed out at the Australian response, writing online: “I am not in the habit of joining causes with wanted War Criminals, but Netanyahu is right about one thing: Australia's PM is indeed a ‘weak politician’.”

Burke rejected any suggestion the actions were tied to Israel or Palestine. “This decision that we have taken is about one thing and about one thing only, and that is the safety and sovereignty of Australia,” he said.

