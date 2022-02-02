RAW: Alberta border blockading truckers respond to Premier Kenney

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

A group of individuals speaking on behalf of the truckers that have blocked the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alberta delivered a response to Premier Jason Kenney after he addressed the protest at a press conference yesterday.

Quoting from the RCMP, Premier Kenney said “what may have begun as a peaceful assembly quickly turned into an unlawful blockade. While the Alberta RCMP has been in a position to conduct enforcement, we have engaged with protesters at the Coutts border crossing in an effort to find a peaceful and safe resolution for all involved.”

In response, a spokesman for the truckers said “we've heard there may be reports of vigilante action, even among ourselves; we condemn this. This is a peaceful protest,” the spokesman said.

“We have come here to get the attention of the authorities, to reason with them and to have our demands met. There are extremes on all sides, we understand that. But we condemn individual acts of violence and intimidation.”

To ensure that negotiations between authorities and the truckers are fair and peaceful, Rebel News has helped retain lawyers to represent the truckers. To support the legal assistance for the truckers, visit TruckerLawyer.ca.

For more coverage of the Freedom Convoy as a whole, and to support our independent journalism, see ConvoyReports.com.