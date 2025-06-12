Alberta cabinet minister calls on Carney to turn 'words' into 'action'

Canadians are looking to see words turned into action by the federal government when it comes to developing the country's natural resources, says Alberta's minister of affordability and utilities.

We spoke to Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorf at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, where he was a speaker promoting the importance of energy for driving technological innovation.

“We want to be a huge part of the solution, the future of energy,” he said. “Alberta wants to play its part and be a leader” in making Canada an energy superpower, he added.

That message of making Canada an energy superpower has been one preached by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who campaigned on rebuilding the economy through major national projects.

However, no representatives from the Carney Liberals were at the Global Energy Show. On this issue, Neudorf notes he previously had a “great conversation” with federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson, who visited Alberta shortly after being sworn in.

The Lethbridge MLA also pointed to Premier Danielle Smith's positive discussions with Prime Minister Carney but said “now we're looking to see conversation turned into action.”

He added this was something “all of Canada is waiting for, we're looking for that leadership and we're looking for words to be turned into action.”

When it comes to his affordability and utilities file, Minister Neudorf said the federal government could work with the province to “get our generating power to more markets, either by attracting the industry to come to Alberta or by exporting our surplus generation to other jurisdictions.”

“That's how we all win. That's how we drive prices down, increase jobs, increase wages, increase productivity and Alberta wins and Canada wins,” he said.