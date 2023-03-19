Alberta posts a 10.3 billion-dollar budgetary surplus and the NDP are the hardest hit
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is doing something advocates for responsible spending aren't used to: applauding the government for doing the right thing.
The success of the UCP fiscal plan in Alberta, coupled with a strong oil and gas sector, is causing the NDP's spring election hopes to form the next government to evaporate.
What Is a Heritage Savings Trust?@TGranicAllen speaks with @kris_sims, Alberta Director of the @taxpayerDOTcom, to break down Alberta's recently-tabled budget.— The News Forum (@TheNewsForum_) March 15, 2023
Watch the full program here:https://t.co/3whTG7AV01 pic.twitter.com/qcs4TUUWRb
Half the budget surplus is allocated for debt repayment and the other has strings attached, restraining the government from blowing it on growing the bloated public sector the way the socialist opposition party would like.
Rachel Notley imposed 97 tax increases and destroyed 183,000 jobs in some of the gloomiest years Alberta has ever seen.— United Conservative Caucus (@UCPCaucus) March 7, 2023
Today, we have a balanced budget, the lowest taxes, and the fastest-growing economy in the country.
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/MJG2JUOmsx#ableg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/LQ7ati8LAy
https://twitter.com/ABDanielleSmith/status/1630974608202674176
And the CTF kudos don't stop with the budget, acknowledging the UCP government for standing up to the Feds' latest gun grab.
https://twitter.com/kris_sims/status/1633560708544892928
Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, joins me tonight to discuss the resurgence of budgetary common sense under the done in Edmonton and some new ways the government is finding to waste your money.
