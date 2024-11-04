Alberta conservatives share messages for Premier Smith, NDP Leader Nenshi

Over November 1–2, the annual general meeting for the United Conservative Party took place in Red Deer, Alberta. This year's event drew record numbers, with 6,000 registered to attend.

Earlier last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith released policy resolutions that were to be voted on over the weekend, which included gun control policies as well as transgender policies.

NDP opposition leader and former Calgary mayor, Naheed Nenshi, and his supporters gathered at Calgary city hall to express their disagreement with the UCP's proposed Alberta Bill of Rights.

Nenshi addressed the crowd, saying, “There's probably as many people rallying as there are at the UCP convention, voting on Danielle Smith's leadership. She's made a terrible mistake. She has focused entirely on her base instead of focusing on what Albertans really want.”

According to an article by CTV News, there were 2,000 people in attendance at the NDP rally — a number falling short of the 6,000 attendees at the UCP AGM.

Premier Smith received more than one standing ovation at the event this weekend and secured 91.5% of the confidence vote.

In her closing speech, Smith noted that the conservative movement is the strongest and most unified it has ever been, wrapping up by stating, “Let me be perfectly clear; together we will soundly defeat Naheed Nenshi and the NDP.”

In this report, we briefly hear from attendees at the UCP AGM, and what messages they would like to send to current Premier Smith and opposition leader Nenshi and the NDP.