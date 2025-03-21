Alberta expands Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, pushing back against Ottawa

Prior to meeting with Canada's new prime minister, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expanded the province's Critical Infrastructure Defence Act in a move pushing back against the new Liberal regime in Ottawa, now led by Mark Carney.

The new amendments create protections around the energy sector by declaring oil and gas production sites, along with facilities housing emissions data and records as essential infrastructure.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini looked at the premier's remarks and shared their thoughts on the new protections.

Looking at the amendments, Sheila highlighted how Smith's plan created a two kilometre zone near the province's southern border, meaning drug and human trafficking will now be prosecuted in Alberta under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, “which basically adds this next level of 'this is really bad' to it, because this is a quasi-anti-terrorism law.”

Sheila also noted how the Alberta government's press release warned the federal authorities that should they try to enforce things like collecting emissions data, they will face trespassing charges.

Premier Smith “dropped a hammer on the feds,” Sheila said, shortly before Mark Carney arrived to meet with the premier. “I don't think he knew it was coming.”

“Danielle Smith is such a breath of fresh air,” added Tamara, crediting the premier for “championing reason and rationality.”

Contrary to many other government leaders, Smith will take challenging questions and not “banish” or have reporters arrested, she added. “Canada would be well served to have more, not less, of that.”