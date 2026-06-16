Alberta Fact Check: If Canada must 'build what the world needs,' why did the Liberals spend a decade blocking Alberta?

Hodgson's central argument is that Canada must work together to supply energy, critical minerals and other strategic resources to the world.

Many Albertans would agree.

The frustration is that Alberta already has what the world wants. The province holds vast oil and gas reserves, critical minerals, agricultural resources and some of the highest GDP per capita in Canada. Yet successive Liberal governments have restricted pipeline capacity and delayed major energy infrastructure, leaving Canadian resources landlocked and selling at a discount compared to global competitors.

Ottawa now says Canada must build. Albertans have been trying to build for years.

The growing independence movement is not being driven by a desire to stop development. It is being fuelled by the perception that Alberta's economic interests are routinely sacrificed by governments in Ottawa that depend on votes elsewhere.

If Hodgson wants to strengthen national unity, he may want to start by asking why so many Albertans believe the federal government stands in the way of getting Alberta's resources to world markets.

After all, you can't tell Alberta to help Canada build what the world needs while simultaneously making it harder for Alberta to sell what the world needs.