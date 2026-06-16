Alberta Fact Check: If Canada must 'build what the world needs,' why did the Liberals spend a decade blocking Alberta?

Over a decade of anti-energy Liberal policies have made it increasingly difficult for Alberta to capitalize on its natural resources.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 16, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

Federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson says "a divided Canada cannot build what the world needs." He argues Canada should unite to develop energy, critical minerals and major projects for a world hungry for resources. Hodgson has the problem backwards.

Albertans are not talking about separation because they oppose building things. They're talking about separation because for years Liberal governments made it harder to build the very projects the world needs.

If Canada truly wants to be an energy and resource superpower, Albertans might reasonably ask why Ottawa spent the last decade cancelling pipelines, layering on regulatory hurdles, imposing emissions caps, passing tanker bans and chasing investment away from the oil and gas sector.

Hodgson's central argument is that Canada must work together to supply energy, critical minerals and other strategic resources to the world.

Many Albertans would agree.

The frustration is that Alberta already has what the world wants. The province holds vast oil and gas reserves, critical minerals, agricultural resources and some of the highest GDP per capita in Canada. Yet successive Liberal governments have restricted pipeline capacity and delayed major energy infrastructure, leaving Canadian resources landlocked and selling at a discount compared to global competitors.

Ottawa now says Canada must build. Albertans have been trying to build for years.

The growing independence movement is not being driven by a desire to stop development. It is being fuelled by the perception that Alberta's economic interests are routinely sacrificed by governments in Ottawa that depend on votes elsewhere.

If Hodgson wants to strengthen national unity, he may want to start by asking why so many Albertans believe the federal government stands in the way of getting Alberta's resources to world markets.

After all, you can't tell Alberta to help Canada build what the world needs while simultaneously making it harder for Alberta to sell what the world needs.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-06-16 13:58:52 -0400
    Why? Because the Liberals don’t consider Alberta to be a legitimate and equal part of Canada. This was the case at least as far back as PET.

    That, of course, would all change if Alberta finally “wises up” and votes “correctly”, if you know what I mean.