Alberta Fact Check: Mayor Farkas lectures Albertans about democracy after winning without majority support
The mayors of Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer are urging Albertans to oppose the October referendum on independence.
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas has joined the mayors of Edmonton and Red Deer in campaigning against Alberta's upcoming independence referendum. In a social media video, the three mayors urge Albertans to reject what they call a "referendum for a referendum" and vote to remain in Canada.
That's their right.
90,000 votes https://t.co/jSj3F2qYxm pic.twitter.com/En9M9t5xXP— Blaise (@boehmerB) June 7, 2026
But Albertans should consider who's delivering the lecture on democracy.
Mayor Farkas did not win a majority of votes in Calgary's 2025 mayoral election. He won with 91,112 votes in a crowded field, narrowly edging out Sonya Sharp by just 616 votes after a recount. Meanwhile, former councillor Jeff Davison received more than 47,000 votes, and Sarah Elder attracted another 3,500. Farkas was elected under Calgary's first-past-the-post system despite receiving well under 50 percent support.
Farkas benefited from a split among voters seeking an alternative to both incumbent mayor Jyoti Gondek and a vote split on the political right.
Yet now Farkas is campaigning against allowing Albertans to answer a straightforward democratic question at the ballot box.
Albertans are not being asked to separate on October 19. They are being asked whether they want to pursue independence.
The referendum itself is the democratic process. Arguing against a referendum because you don't like the possible answer is not a defence of democracy. It's opposition to letting voters decide.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
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COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-06-08 15:32:02 -0400 FlagHow long has he been in Alberta? Doesn’t he remember what Ottawa’s been doing to us, particularly since the early days of PET’s time in office, or is he one of those who thinks that “equalization” extortions and the NEP were for our benefit?