Alberta Fact Check: Naheed Nenshi claims companies won’t invest in pipelines that cross borders. He's wrong

Maghreb-Europe Gas Pipeline comes through Morocco and Spain from Algeria, and the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipelines bypass the Strait of Malacca.

Oil and gas companies are agnostic about international borders. Their interest is in producing product and getting it to market. They have and will participate in negotiations between countries for cross-border pipeline access and the host countries of pipelines benefit by allowing the pipeline to cross their territory.

Nenshi noted “There are lots of other places that don’t have to cross borders” in trying to make the case that investment will just go elsewhere.

The investment is already going elsewhere. RBC reported over a trillion dollars in capital flight from Canada due to terrible domestic policies and most of those dollars were to go toward energy development. It’s hard to believe crossing B.C. could become any more difficult post-Alberta independence than it already is.

As long as Alberta sits upon the third largest deposit of oil reserves in the world, companies will want to develop and sell that product. They don’t care if it must cross an international border. Canada’s domestic borders have proven to be more prohibitive than those from Russia. International negotiations for pipeline development have proven more fruitful than those within Canada.