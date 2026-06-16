Alberta Fact Check: Nenshi says independence supporters should “pound sand.” Is silencing one-third of Albertans democratic?
The one element that has proven to cause capital flight has been Canadian federalism. An RBC report estimated that Canada’s regulatory environment has driven over a trillion dollars from the country, most of which was energy related.
In speaking to a gathering at the Hyatt Regency in Calgary, NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi blamed Premier Danielle Smith for causing economic uncertainty by allowing citizens to hold referenda.
The problem is, there has been no evidence of any economic uncertainty caused by the pending referendum this fall.
Liberal MP Corey Hogan made claims that the independence movement has driven away investment, as has Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas. Sheila Gunn Reid thoroughly debunked those claims in this publication.
The one element that has proven to cause capital flight has been Canadian federalism. An RBC report estimated that Canada’s regulatory environment has driven over a trillion dollars from the country, most of which was energy related.
Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie said new pipelines are “unfinanceable” due to Canada’s policies at the recent Global Energy Show held in Calgary. No credible business leaders have pointed to the coming referendum causing any sort of investment impediments.
In his attempt to fearmonger, Nenshi said “People are deeply worried that 130 days from now, we could lose our country.”
Nenshi is as aware as anybody that the referendum this fall is non-binding and won’t cause the dissolution of the country. He is admitting that the movement for independence may be larger than some are claiming, though.
With one in three people in Alberta considering separation, it would be irresponsible of the premier to slam the door on the ability to sort the issue out through a referendum. The movement has been peaceful and democratic to date.
To tell a third of Albertans to “pound sand” could radicalize people. No political leader would dare to tell Quebec independence supporters such a thing.
Bizarrely, Nenshi said “If we hadn’t wasted seven years in fighting with the federal government, imagine what we could have done in building our export capacity for our oil and gas sector.”
Is he implying Alberta should never have fought back against the Trudeau government’s efforts to shut in the energy sector in the West?
Does he think that in defending the industry from an ideological and hostile federal government somehow hampered the industry?
Imagine indeed if Alberta had refused to fight back against the federal government as Nenshi feels it should have. Perhaps Alberta’s economy could have cratered enough to become an equalization recipient.
Cory Morgan
Cory Morgan is an Alberta-based columnist, political commentator, and longtime advocate for Western Canadian independence. He is the author of the recently updated book The Sovereigntist’s Handbook, a grassroots guide for independence supporters and political activists.http://sovereigntistshandbook.com/
COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-06-16 14:27:26 -0400While I was working on settling my father’s estate, I advertised one of his shop machines for sale. At the time, Nenshi was mayor of Calgary and Notley was premier.
I spoke with someone in Calgary about it. He liked the machine, but he told me that even if he wanted to make an offer, there wouldn’t have been any point in doing so. There simply wasn’t any work for it in the city. N & N managed to paralyze industry there.
With that in mind, why should I take anything that Nenshi says seriously?
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Beatty Matthew commented 2026-06-16 12:15:07 -0400If Alberta was to separate or threaten to separate, imagine what could be achieved.
This referendum question is only a question on could we separate , should we consider to separate.
That’s all, by answering “YES”, leaves us options, for the future , which is a really good position to be dealing with Ottawa.
I don’t care what political affiliation you are, liberal, NDP, or conservative, the option to choose should remain open for further discussions and negotiations.
This November referendum question, is only stating, “let’s leave us options”, and see where it goes from there.
Yes, I am a patriotic, sometimes though you must make a stand, for the benefit of the whole country.
This is why, leaving us an option, will have huge benefits to all of Canada.
So, let’s give this some thought, shall we.