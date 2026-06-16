Alberta Fact Check: Since when do abusers fight for their victims to have a choice?

Three prominent opponents of Alberta independence have published an article comparing Alberta separatists to abusive spouses, gaslighters and emotional manipulators.

Writing in The Line, University of Alberta political scientist Jared Wesley, former Calgary Chamber of Commerce CEO Peggy Garritty, and former Alberta treasurer Jim Dinning argue that separatists are not victims of a toxic relationship with Canada but are themselves behaving like abusers.

The article, titled Abuse? Really?, accuses separatists of "poisoning the partnership" between Alberta and Canada, engaging in "gaslighting," using "a classic tactic in emotional manipulation," and employing "emotional blackmail."

The authors write that Alberta separatists exhibit "some of the most obvious traits of toxic relationships" and suggest the movement is attempting to isolate Albertans from the rest of the country.

It's a striking accusation, especially coming from three prominent figures associated with Lead Not Leave, the organized campaign established to oppose Alberta independence and persuade Albertans to remain in Confederation.

But the article's central analogy falls apart almost immediately. The entire Alberta independence movement is organized around a single democratic demand: a referendum.

Separatists are not asking Albertans to obey them. They are asking Albertans to vote.

Abusers do not campaign to give people more choices.

Abusers do not collect hundreds of thousands of signatures so citizens can decide their own future.

Abusers do not spend years arguing that the final decision should belong to voters.

Yet that is exactly what Alberta's independence movement has done.

More than 700,000 Albertans signed one of two competing petitions on Alberta's future. One petition sought a referendum on independence. The other sought a vote to remain in Canada.

Whatever side of the debate one supports, those signatures demonstrate that Albertans want a say in the future of their province.