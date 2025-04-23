Alberta gov’t pauses ban on U.S. goods

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   April 23, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / AP-Pool via AP (right)

Alberta halted its new policy blocking government bodies from buying U.S. goods and services on Tuesday.

The province asked organizations in March not to buy from the U.S. after U.S. tariffs were imposed on Canadian products, which Premier Danielle Smith said "broke trust."

Smith said Ottawa needs to build infrastructure to unlock and ship critical mineral deposits. She also called for Canada to break down interprovincial trade barriers.

President Donald Trump recently paused further tariffs as Alberta pauses its procurement prohibition to pursue diplomacy until the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement (USMCA) is renegotiated.

The U.S. currently imposes 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports except energy (10%), but not on those covered by USMCA.

Alberta responded to U.S. tariffs last March by removing U.S. liquor from shelves. Minister Dale Nally stated the province will keep the ban on new purchases of U.S. alcohol.

Smith supported the federal government's retaliatory tariffs of 25% on $30 billion of U.S. goods and a 25% tariff on non-USMCA compliant vehicles.

However, she opposed Ottawa's potential tariffs on oil and gas exports, and refused to sign a joint statement with the federal government and premiers in January on a united response.

The Premier earlier vowed to act as the "good cop" in tariff negotiations with the U.S., aiming to persuade U.S. officials to reconsider their position.

“The way I look at it is that you have to meet people where they are. I believe in diplomacy,” Smith told the Strong and Free Conference on April 10. “You can have a good cop, bad cop approach. I prefer to be a good cop.”

Smith emphasized the importance of maintaining communication with the U.S. due to their close relationship and warned that a lack of communication could lead to the relationship getting out of control.

She has been criticized by the Alberta NDP for her efforts to approach the Americans over the tariffs.

Rhiannon Hoyle, Alberta NDP critic, says the government's strategy shows a lack of leadership and won't help local businesses.

“They should be supporting Albertans, supporting Team Canada. Instead, we have this government supporting Team Trump,” she said.

The announcement comes after the province launched a buy local campaign to encourage residents to support Alberta-made goods.

“Now, more than ever, we need to shop local and buy made-in-Alberta products,” Minister of Agriculture R.J. Sigurdson said in an April 14 statement.

“The next time you are grocery shopping or going out for dinner or a drink with your friends or family, support the locals to demonstrate your Alberta pride. We are pleased tariffs don’t impact the ag industry right now and will keep advocating for our ag industry.”

The Opposition party also criticized Smith for attending a PragerU event with Ben Shapiro, who discussed the importance of maintaining a tariff-free relationship between Canada and the U.S.

Smith said Shapiro's “very influential” message was that tariffs are bad for Americans.

“That’s the reason why I do it, is we find our friends and allies in the United States who will make the argument to Americans in a way that we can’t, and then hopefully be able to change hearts and minds down there in the administration,” she said.

Smith also warned the administration that tariffs could hurt their electoral prospects, reminding them that President McKinley lost in 1892 after the Tariff Act of 1890.

She used the example of the 1994 midterm elections where the Republicans lost 96 seats in the House of Representatives after two years.

Trump maintains that tariffs will boost U.S. manufacturing, create jobs, and counter unfair trade practices.

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

