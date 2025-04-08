Alberta gov’t tables bill to restrict use of emergency powers

Alberta's government is taking action now to protect residents from future abuses of federal emergency powers. Liberal Leader Mark Carney has threatened to invoke the Emergencies Act to speed up big projects if elected.

Bill 49, responding to panel recommendations, aims to balance individual rights with swift crisis action. The proposed change narrows the definition of an “emergency” to ensure that emergency powers are used only for the necessary duration to restore public safety.

Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, clarified yesterday that the bill was written prior to Carney’s ascension as prime minister.

BREAKING: Alberta moves to protect personal freedom when emergency powers in place https://t.co/HvvT4mlTuv — Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) April 7, 2025

"I wouldn't say this is a pushback," he told the Western Standard. "We had the Manning Report that had a number of recommendations. I think we want to make sure that we're balancing that with public safety, with individual freedoms, and I think we're striking the right balance."

The Manning Report is the final report on emergency health governance, led by Preston Manning, formerly the Reform Party leader.

Premier Danielle Smith's 2023 commission to review the province's COVID response was not carried out, though recommendations to balance freedoms with added safety precautions were provided.

The November 2023 report recommended amending Alberta's Bill of Rights, Employment Standards Code, and Health Professions Act to protect Albertans' rights and freedoms, including freedom of expression, during public emergencies.

Justice Barbara Romaine says the province's improper decision-making framework contravened Alberta's Public Health Act — nullifying any legal standing for the 'justified' COVID measures and mandates.



MORE: https://t.co/R5om19ta5i pic.twitter.com/iviBj4s7fH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 2, 2023

If Bill 49 passes, it would restrict the use of extraordinary powers to necessary situations, according to a government news release.

"These amendments are built on the principle of 'sober second thought' — ensuring that, even under pressure, every action is measured against our commitment to individual freedoms," Smith said in a statement.

"Albertans value deeply the democratic rights and freedoms our society is built on, and it is incumbent on the government to ensure those rights are protected."

The bill also mandates that Minister Ellis consult with officials before issuing emergency orders. Orders must be communicated to Albertans quickly and clearly, it said.

"Trust and transparency are essential, especially during an emergency," said Ellis. "These updates would ensure the government is accountable to Albertans and that they know what actions the government is taking during emergencies."

Premier Danielle Smith confirmed Albertans can refuse a vaccine, and the province intends to protect that right in an upcoming bill of rights amendment.https://t.co/BoYmy3EG11 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 26, 2024

For example, United Conservative delegates on November 4, 2023, opposed the public disclosure of private medical information by employers, businesses, and healthcare providers.

Two days prior, the province tabled Bill 6, the Public Health Amendment Act, to ensure decisions made during states of public health emergencies do not undermine Charter Rights.

"There are valuable lessons we learned from the Alberta government's response to the COVID-19 public health emergency," Smith told reporters at the time.

"We must apply those lessons to strengthen our management of future public health crises, and the panel's recommendations will be key," she said.

Danielle Smith discusses the province's final report on Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic response.



The premier emphasizes the need for doctors to be able to speak their minds without punishment from their colleges. pic.twitter.com/8MGa1nwh3a — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 29, 2025

Should Bill 49 become law, the province will build upon panel recommendations and prior legislation by updating regulations to improve community preparedness. Local authorities must develop evacuation and mitigation plans within two years of its passage.

These measures aim to reduce the long-term costs and impacts of disasters. The Disaster Recovery Regulation will be amended to expand post-disaster mitigation funding to cover more hazards, aligning with updates to the federal Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements.

Alberta proposed changes to its emergency framework to enable decisive action while protecting individual rights during crises.

Alberta is also considering creating a new independent police service to assume the police-like responsibilities currently performed by Alberta Sheriffs. Bill 49 would lay additional groundwork for this new police service.

"While the RCMP would remain the official provincial police service,” clarified a statement from the province, “municipalities would have a new option for their local policing needs.”