🔴 Alberta independence talks, Quebec rejects oil, Conservatives ponder future | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at how discussions surrounding Alberta's potential independence are heating up following Mark Carney's victory and Danielle Smith's announcement that the petition threshold for citizen-driven initiatives will be lowered.

Plus, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet has sparked backlash after boldly claiming that "there's no future for oil and gas" in Quebec and "probably everywhere."

And finally, the federal Conservatives are pondering their future after the Liberal minority election result despite getting more of the vote share than any other Conservative party since 1988. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in his own riding of Carleton by Liberal Bruce Fanjoy.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!