Alberta MLA targeted in Maoist-style struggle session by radical activists

Alberta is making headlines worldwide, not for its renowned environmental practices or economic strength, but for the outrageous treatment of MLA Jennifer Johnson, who recently faced a Maoist-style "struggle session" led by radical sex activists.

Jennifer Johnson, an independent MLA for Lacombe-Ponoka, represents one of the most conservative areas in Canada. Despite being ousted from the United Conservative Party (UCP) during her campaign, she secured her seat with overwhelming support from her constituents, winning 70% of the vote.

Her dismissal from the UCP stemmed from comments opposing the medical transition of minors, where she questioned the point of academic success if children were being chemically castrated.

Johnson used provocative language, likening this issue to a "teaspoon of poop in the cookie pouch." Activists distorted her words, accusing her of comparing transgender children to feces, a misrepresentation clear to anyone sincere in their analysis.

In this clip from the UCP Grassroots town hall in Red Deer Aug 29 we hear the question: Alison Redford has been welcomed to serve on a board for the government. When will Jennifer Johnson be forgiven?



I want it noted right here, right now, that MLA Johnson actually hasn't done… pic.twitter.com/x7IkHgPMX4 — Bonnie Meikle (@BonnieMeikle1) September 6, 2024

Premier Danielle Smith, who shares similar concerns about the medical transitioning of children and secrecy within schools, hinted at Johnson’s possible return to the UCP, pending the passage of new transgender policies which prohibit the medical transition of minors.

However, Johnson was recently subjected to a re-education-like meeting with Pride stakeholders, where she endured public shaming, hectoring and berating by radical activists, including drag performer Karla Marx.

I've talked to Jennifer Johnson and I liked her very much. I was hesitant to be too vocal while she made her bid to get back into the UCP because I'm kind of ~controversial~ and I didn't want her haters to be able to use any kind of endorsement from me to hurt her. But fuck that… pic.twitter.com/rOc0gh05co — Eva Kurilova (@eva_kurilova) September 17, 2024

Global figures like Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling have weighed in to defend free speech and reality, and Albertans have offered messages of support for Johnson.

Oh look Alberta is being noticed.



Maybe someone at UCP can explain why does MLA Jennifer Johnson has to go through this re-education? pic.twitter.com/dGEPvpRjhH — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) September 17, 2024

But where does the UCP stand? On the side of the bullies or with those who stand against compelled speech and thought?