Alberta NDP leader weighs in on independence and how he'd handle Ottawa

At the Fresh Start Recovery Stampede BBQ, Rebel News interviewed Naheed Nenshi, the former Calgary mayor who now leads Alberta's opposition New Democrats.

Sydney Fizzard
  |   July 18, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Independence has been in-focus in Alberta following the Liberal Party of Canada's federal election win in April

United Conservative Party Premier Danielle Smith advocates for a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada, suggesting zero personal appetite for separation.

In actions, however, Smith lowered the feasibility threshold for a referendum on separation, which is now expected to occur early next year. Smith also offered Ottawa a list of demands focused on resource development and reasonable federal policy changes.

When asked how the NDP plan to attract these newfound independence voters during the next provincial election, Naheed Nenshi told us in minimal detail, “there are things we need to do to get a better deal” with Ottawa.

Nenshi's expression of loyalty to Canada came through strong in response, with a clear devotion to confederation, saying “we are fighting for Canada.”

Similarly, his thoughts towards secession were direct: “Screaming and waiving your arms around and threatening to leave has never ever gotten a toddler an extra dessert at dinner.”

Following up on how the NDP would specifically differ from Premier Smith and the UCP on provincial-federal relations, Nenshi suggested, “we'd actually get stuff done.”

The NDP leader was bold in asserting that in just one meeting with the Prime Minister Mark Carney, he had accomplished more than Premier Smith had in her numerous discussions with Ottawa.

Nenshi highlighted how the NDP “got a pipeline built” under former premier Rachel Notley, in contrast to the current Smith's current leadership.

However, the Trans Mountain Pipeline he referenced costed taxpayers billions — while being over half a decade behind schedule. The project was acquired from the private sector by former prime minister Justin Trudeau after administerial legality issues mounted, and protest barriers began.

When pressed on his mayoral record regarding property tax increases and closed-door meetings in Calgary, Nenshi deflected, highlighting changes made by the province towards taxes in recent years.

Recently, I had an impromptu scrum with former premier Notley. She both refused to answer questions — branding Rebel News “not news” and accusing this reporter of harassment.

In contrast, Nenshi took a different approach.

When asked about Notley's conduct, the new NDP leader said, “everyone's got to prove themselves” while hoping for “real honest good journalism from every platform.”

Latest News

Ottawa's been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney's smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We're done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We're not taking it anymore!

