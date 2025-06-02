Alberta's largest-ever political dinner held amid separatist talks, new federal government

Premier Smith hosted the United Conservative Party's Leader's Dinner last week, with roughly 2,000 people in attendance.

Sydney Fizzard
  |   June 02, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Times are troublesome here in Alberta following the federal Liberal Party securing a fourth term as Canada's government. Consequently, a revival of separatist dialogue in western provinces has blossomed.

Many argue this tension comes from imbalanced representation on Parliament Hill, resulting in policies that have hindered economic growth west of Ontario for generations.

As premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith finds herself at the precipice of separation, and her supporters reflect this. At the UCP Leader's Dinner in Calgary last Thursday, both separatists and federalists could be found.

They do not see eye-to-eye on everything, but mutually understand that the province has been treated unfairly by the federal government for generations, and that separation can at minimum be used as a tool to gain the province leverage when dealing with the feds.

We asked those in attendance how they felt about the UCP's leadership, Mark Carney's plans for Alberta, and the separatist movement sweeping across the west.



