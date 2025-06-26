Alberta Next panel considers withholding social services for immigrants

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is considering a referendum on whether to withhold social services from immigrants, an issue she will debate with citizens this summer, according to the Globe and Mail.

The revelation followed the announcement of Smith's "Alberta Next" tour, announced Tuesday.

Panellists and Chair Smith will hold 10 town halls from July to late September to gauge public interest. The panel, alongside six online surveys, will then propose ideas and policies for a referendum.

"Alberta is full of engaged citizens who care deeply about their province and its future," Smith said. "And I truly believe that they will give us a wealth of ideas that will ensure our beloved province remains forever strong and free."

The federal government's Immigration Levels Plan initially aimed for 500,000 permanent residents in both 2025 and 2026. However, the updated plan reduces these numbers to 395,000 in 2025, 380,000 in 2026, and 365,000 in 2027.

A November survey revealed 54% of Canadians believe there are still too many immigrants, while 34% think the number is acceptable.

"If Alberta isn't satisfied with the number or kind of newcomers moving to our province, we may have the option to withhold provincial social programs to any non-citizen or non-permanent resident who does not have an Alberta-approved immigration status," says a video preceding the immigration survey.

As of April 1, Alberta's population reached 4,980,659, according to Statistics Canada. International migration was the province’s largest source of population growth in Q1 2025 (11,630), though the number of temporary foreign residents declined (-1,362), reported CBC News.

Neither Alberta’s Immigration Ministry nor the Department of Immigration could be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Two survey questions followed on immigration: the first gauges views on last year's immigration targets, while the second asks if the province should deny programs to non-citizens and non-permanent residents without an Alberta government-approved immigration permit.

Premier Smith attributes "unrestricted" immigration to housing shortages, strains on essential services, and societal divisions.

Among the panellists is Business Council of Alberta president Adam Legge, who says Canada’s immigration system needs fixing. He did not elaborate in a media request by the Canadian Press.

StatsCan says Alberta's population grew by 20,562 in Q1, driven by immigration and interprovincial migration, despite a slower growth rate year-over-year (47,667).

ATB Financial attributes Alberta's growth to housing affordability, notably from Ontario, British Columbia, and abroad.

The premier, in a September 17 address, urged the federal government to "immediately reintroduce sensible and restrained immigration policies similar to levels we saw under Stephen Harper."

Conservative delegates later called for stricter immigration control, echoing Smith’s dissatisfaction with "unrestricted" targets.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has since vowed to return immigration targets to sustainable levels, despite comments during the Leaders' Debate suggesting otherwise.