Alberta police officer’s suspension over Freedom Convoy speech overturned by court

An Edmonton police officer who faced suspension without pay for speaking at a Freedom Convoy rally in Milk River has had his punishment overturned by an Alberta judge, who deemed the disciplinary action “not justifiable.”

As first reported by Blacklock's on Tuesday, Justice James Nelson of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench ruled in favour of Staff Sergeant Richard Abbott, criticizing the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) for mishandling the case.

Court overturns suspension of Alberta policeman who attended #FreedomConvoy rally; fed records identified numerous sympathizers in #RCMP and military. https://t.co/f8pAPBo8N9 pic.twitter.com/vwFz8dVQWP — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) January 7, 2025

"While police officers face higher standards that can limit their freedom of expression compared to other citizens, the evidence presented failed to justify the suspension," wrote Justice Nelson. He noted that the disciplinary decision was based on "garbled" facts and evidence.

Rebel News video journalists are deploying to Vancouver, Milk River, Coutts, Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec City. No-one covers the truckers better!



Follow along at https://t.co/QBAE7LfY31! pic.twitter.com/0rWwxfpvDo — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 5, 2022

Staff Sergeant Abbott, a 26-year veteran of the EPS with no prior disciplinary record, was suspended in 2022 after delivering a videotaped speech at a Freedom Convoy rally in Milk River, Alberta. Then-Police Chief Dale McFee accused Abbott of violating Police Service Regulations, claiming his participation in the rally risked compromising public confidence in the police force.

I caught up with one of the hundreds of supporters who is stuck behind the RCMP checkpoint in Milk River.



It seems that most of the people there have either lost their job or were forced to quit due to the mandates.



This is the first time they've felt real community in 2 years. pic.twitter.com/dfRc3IKxP7 — Kian Simone (@kiansimone44) February 5, 2022

“Your conduct of engaging in the political activity of the Freedom Convoy is likely to interfere with and adversely influence decisions you are required to make in the performance of your duties,” Chief McFee wrote at the time, further alleging that Abbott’s actions undermined police impartiality.

The EPS incorrectly claimed that Abbott attended the controversial Coutts border blockade, where illegal activities were reported. Abbott successfully argued he was present at a peaceful protest miles away in Milk River and had no involvement in or support for illegal actions.