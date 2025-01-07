Alberta police officer’s suspension over Freedom Convoy speech overturned by court

Sheila Gunn Reid
  January 07, 2025

An Edmonton police officer who faced suspension without pay for speaking at a Freedom Convoy rally in Milk River has had his punishment overturned by an Alberta judge, who deemed the disciplinary action “not justifiable.”

As first reported by Blacklock's on Tuesday, Justice James Nelson of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench ruled in favour of Staff Sergeant Richard Abbott, criticizing the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) for mishandling the case. 

"While police officers face higher standards that can limit their freedom of expression compared to other citizens, the evidence presented failed to justify the suspension," wrote Justice Nelson. He noted that the disciplinary decision was based on "garbled" facts and evidence.

Staff Sergeant Abbott, a 26-year veteran of the EPS with no prior disciplinary record, was suspended in 2022 after delivering a videotaped speech at a Freedom Convoy rally in Milk River, Alberta. Then-Police Chief Dale McFee accused Abbott of violating Police Service Regulations, claiming his participation in the rally risked compromising public confidence in the police force.

“Your conduct of engaging in the political activity of the Freedom Convoy is likely to interfere with and adversely influence decisions you are required to make in the performance of your duties,” Chief McFee wrote at the time, further alleging that Abbott’s actions undermined police impartiality.

The EPS incorrectly claimed that Abbott attended the controversial Coutts border blockade, where illegal activities were reported. Abbott successfully argued he was present at a peaceful protest miles away in Milk River and had no involvement in or support for illegal actions.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-07 14:36:55 -0500
    How typical. Leftist cops get a pass and convoy busters are excused. But this loyal officer gets suspended for going counter to his employer’s narrative. We really do have two-tier policing in Canada. I’m glad the officer has been reinstated. Now we need to deal with the man who dismissed him.