Alberta premier Danielle Smith demotes CMOH Hinshaw

Asked by a reporter if she will keep Chief Medical Officer of Health Hinshaw as her chief public health advisor, Smith said, "no, I will get new advice on public health."

Alberta premier Danielle Smith demotes CMOH Hinshaw
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta Premier Smith demotes Hinshaw.

The announcement that Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw would be in a reduced role came during Smith's first official press conference as premier Tuesday afternoon.

Asked by a reporter if she will keep Hinshaw as her chief public health advisor, Smith said, “no.”

I will get new advice on public health,” Smith said.

I appreciate the work that Dr. Deena Hinshaw has done, but I think that we’re in a new phase where we are now talking about treating Coronavirus (as) influenza.”

Watch Premier Smith's first press conference here

Smith noted she will not return to lockdowns and restrictions this year, indicating she will seek advice from a panel of yet-to-be-announced experts.

"This has been an extraordinary time in the last year in particular, and I want people to know that I find that unacceptable, and we are not going to create a segregated society on the basis of a medical choice," said Smith detailing the restrictions faced by unvaccinated Canadians.

Hinshaw, known online as Dr. Bangs because of her severe haircut, is widely seen as the architect of Alberta's lockdowns, advising the cabinet to impose restrictions on businesses, places of worship, protests, and even family get-togethers that resulted in thousands of fines and charges levied against everyday Albertans for just trying to live their lives normally and discrimination-free.

Smith won the leadership of the United Conservative Party last week in an explicitly anti-lockdown platform, in opposition to the outgoing premier, Jason Kenney.

Earlier Tuesday, one of the most vocal lockdown resisters and high-profile target of lockdown enforcement, Pastor Art Pawlowski, was acquitted in court of one charge and had two others thrown after he was charged for trying to retrieve his mail mask-free.

Pastor Artur is being helped at no cost to him through crowdfunded donations to the registered Canadian charity, the Democracy Fund.

