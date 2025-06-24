Alberta Republican Party leader speaks out after by-election loss

Albertans headed to the polls on Monday for three provincial by-elections that had the potential to reshape the political conversation in the province.

In Edmonton-Strathcona, NDP leader and former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi sought to secure a seat in the legislature — an important step toward in solidifying his position as Opposition leader. He won the race, marking his return to provincial politics.

In Edmonton-Ellerslie, vacated by Rod Loyola of the NDP, the seat was up for grabs. NDP candidate Gurtej Singh Brar faced off against the UCP’s Naresh Bhardwaj, along with contenders from the Alberta Party, Liberals, Wildrose Loyalty Coalition, and Republican Party of Alberta. Despite a competitive field, Brar emerged victorious, keeping the riding an NDP stronghold.

Further south, in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills, Republican Party leader Cam Davies challenged the UCP in one of its most secure rural ridings. He ran on a platform of Alberta independence, calling for a provincial referendum and pushing back against federal influence — but ultimately lost to UCP candidate Tara Sawyer.

In this report, Cam Davies joins us from the official watch party to reflect on what this loss means for the party and what lies ahead.