Keith Wilson: Alberta separatism is 'off the scales'

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Premier Danielle Smith is a Canadian patriot and has done what other Canadian premiers said, which is try and work out a deal to avoid a tariff war with President Trump.

Meanwhile, Western separatism, and in particular, Alberta independence has awoken from its slumber. "It's an idea that comes and goes, I suppose, like a pendulum, depending on how abusive Ottawa gets towards the west," says Ezra Levant.

Suffice to say, Alberta has overtaken Quebec as the part of Canada most interested in a post-Canadian future.

Trade war with U.S. could fuel Alberta separatist movement: Lorne Gunter



Separatism is not a new idea in Canada, given the Bloc Quebecois's status in Parliament and Quebec's narrow referendum on the issue in 1995. Ultimately, voters in Quebec decided to stay in confederation.… pic.twitter.com/vy2TSZROsY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2025

Freedom Convoy lawyer, Keith Wilson, k.c. discussed the rise of Alberta separatism of late on the most recent edition of The Ezra Levant Show. "It's off the scales," he said. "I've never seen it higher."

"I mean, we have a history in Alberta of being frustrated and feeling ... taken advantage of," continued Wilson.

"We saw that in the 70s and 80s, and then the Reform Party came along. Stephen Harper cooled things off when he was prime minister and then Trudeau came along," said Ezra.

Wilson notes the province is "not in a happy marriage with the rest of Canada," adding there's "more and more people" thinking Alberta needs to become an independent sovereign country. "There's many as well that are finding great appeal."