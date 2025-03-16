Keith Wilson: Alberta separatism is 'off the scales'

Alberta has overtaken Quebec as the part of Canada most interested in a post-Canadian future.

  March 16, 2025   |   News Analysis

Premier Danielle Smith is a Canadian patriot and has done what other Canadian premiers said, which is try and work out a deal to avoid a tariff war with President Trump.

Meanwhile, Western separatism, and in particular, Alberta independence has awoken from its slumber. "It's an idea that comes and goes, I suppose, like a pendulum, depending on how abusive Ottawa gets towards the west," says Ezra Levant.

Suffice to say, Alberta has overtaken Quebec as the part of Canada most interested in a post-Canadian future.

Freedom Convoy lawyer, Keith Wilson, k.c. discussed the rise of Alberta separatism of late on the most recent edition of The Ezra Levant Show. "It's off the scales," he said. "I've never seen it higher."

"I mean, we have a history in Alberta of being frustrated and feeling ... taken advantage of," continued Wilson.

"We saw that in the 70s and 80s, and then the Reform Party came along. Stephen Harper cooled things off when he was prime minister and then Trudeau came along," said Ezra.

Wilson notes the province is "not in a happy marriage with the rest of Canada," adding there's "more and more people" thinking Alberta needs to become an independent sovereign country. "There's many as well that are finding great appeal."

