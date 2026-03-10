Alberta separatism rising because Canada is 'broken' and 'can't be fixed': Bruce Pardy

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, law professor Bruce Pardy joined the show to discuss Alberta's rising independence movement and its potential future implications.

Pardy discussed the likely thought process behind the rising number of Albertans who see independence as the most logical path forward after years under a federal Liberal government.

"Canada is broken. It's become apparent, through the COVID period, but not limited to COVID, that there's something seriously wrong in this country in all different kinds of ways," he said.

"And second, it can't be fixed. It seems like we've arrived at a place in this country, both in terms of our constitutional order and the way we're governed and the way that people think even, that contemplating any serious reform of the way the country works is not on the table," Pardy continued.

"So if the country is broken and cannot be fixed, then what else do you got? And what appears to be the case is that in Alberta there's some kind of critical mass of people who understands both those two things ... And therefore they're looking for a different solution, and that solution is to leave. And I agree with them about the necessity for doing that," he added.

The Alberta Prosperity Project is currently leading a citizen-led petition drive to reach 177,732 signatures in order to trigger a referendum on independence later this year.

Proponents of Alberta's independence cite the province's untapped economic potential through natural resources and unfair treatment by the federal government as key reasons for seeking separation.