Alberta separatists move one step closer to secession

The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP), a non-profit, non-partisan educational society, has revealed the question they plan on putting on an official referendum later this year.

"Do you agree that the province of Alberta shall become a sovereign country and cease to be a province of Canada?"

The separatist movement in Alberta has had its waves of influence over the years, but this time is different. After 10 years of the Liberal Party's reign over Alberta, through Canada's confederation, extended by their election victory earlier this year, many Albertans have had enough.

Alongside changes to be made to our provincial referendum system announced recently by Premier Smith, which will make a referendum actually attainable, President Trump has also played a unique role.

Aside from tariff negotiations, the APP is confident that the current United States administration would recognize Alberta's sovereignty if a referendum showed a majority of the population sought secession.

The APP expects to present their question on separation in an official capacity around October to November.

If the status quo does not change regarding Alberta's relationship within Canada's confederation, it may become a reality that in 2026, the province actually separates once and for all.