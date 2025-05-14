Alberta separatists move one step closer to secession
Secession advocates present referendum question, to be submitted for official consideration later this year.
The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP), a non-profit, non-partisan educational society, has revealed the question they plan on putting on an official referendum later this year.
The Alberta Prosperity Project has reveal this to be the specific question they want on a provincial separation referendum. Would you vote yes? pic.twitter.com/0uvdTUjyrk— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) May 12, 2025
"Do you agree that the province of Alberta shall become a sovereign country and cease to be a province of Canada?"
The separatist movement in Alberta has had its waves of influence over the years, but this time is different. After 10 years of the Liberal Party's reign over Alberta, through Canada's confederation, extended by their election victory earlier this year, many Albertans have had enough.
Alongside changes to be made to our provincial referendum system announced recently by Premier Smith, which will make a referendum actually attainable, President Trump has also played a unique role.
Aside from tariff negotiations, the APP is confident that the current United States administration would recognize Alberta's sovereignty if a referendum showed a majority of the population sought secession.
The APP expects to present their question on separation in an official capacity around October to November.
If the status quo does not change regarding Alberta's relationship within Canada's confederation, it may become a reality that in 2026, the province actually separates once and for all.
Sydney Fizzard
Video Journalist
After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.https://twitter.com/SydFizzard
wade collinge commented 2025-05-14 16:02:34 -0400It is the only way to go, because for one thing, even if my best friend in the whole wide world became Prime Minister and wanted to stay in power, he or she would still have to pander to the East or they would be gone in 4 years. That is just one of many reasons I have. FREEDOM IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN MONEY————-FREEDOM FIRST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-05-14 15:57:21 -0400Compare that question to the two that were posed to Quebec. Both came with conditions.